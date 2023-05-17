Dead woman wins local polls in India







Ashiya Bi polled at nearly 44 percent in the race for a municipal civic body seat in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh this month, and was declared victorious posthumously.



The popular 30-year-old first-time candidate fell ill, reportedly from an acute lung and abdominal infection, and died just 12 days before the poll. AFP

