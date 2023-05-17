|
UNESCO, ICESCO host workshop on madrasa edn
Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 51
Teachers and officials on Tuesday described Global Citizenship Education (GCED) as a timely initiative of UNESCO and ICESCO for fostering tolerance, mutual understanding, respect, empathy, peace and acceptability.
Speaking at a seminar on Global Citizenship Education they expressed the hope that GCED will promote diversity and critical thinking among young madrasa students.
At the inaugural session, Senior Secretary Md Kamal Hossain spoke as the chief guest while Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education Md Belayet Hossain T?lukder attended as special guests at the session chaired by Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Secretary General Md Shohel Irnam Khan.
More than 100 teachers from the capital's leading madrasas took part in the workshop.