UNESCO, ICESCO host workshop on madrasa edn





Teachers and officials on Tuesday described Global Citizenship Education (GCED) as a timely initiative of UNESCO and ICESCO for fostering tolerance, mutual understanding, respect, empathy, peace and acceptability.



Speaking at a seminar on Global Citizenship Education they expressed the hope that GCED will promote diversity and critical thinking among young madrasa students.





At the inaugural session, Senior Secretary Md Kamal Hossain spoke as the chief guest while Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education Md Belayet Hossain T?lukder attended as special guests at the session chaired by Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Secretary General Md Shohel Irnam Khan.



More than 100 teachers from the capital's leading madrasas took part in the workshop.



Teachers and officials on Tuesday described Global Citizenship Education (GCED) as a timely initiative of UNESCO and ICESCO for fostering tolerance, mutual understanding, respect, empathy, peace and acceptability.Speaking at a seminar on Global Citizenship Education they expressed the hope that GCED will promote diversity and critical thinking among young madrasa students.UNESCO and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) jointly hosted the three-day workshop and seminar on Global Citizenship Education (GCED) and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) for madrasa at BNCU Conference Hall, BANBEIS Bhaban, Palasey-Nilkhet in the capital.At the inaugural session, Senior Secretary Md Kamal Hossain spoke as the chief guest while Additional Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education Md Belayet Hossain T?lukder attended as special guests at the session chaired by Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Secretary General Md Shohel Irnam Khan.More than 100 teachers from the capital's leading madrasas took part in the workshop.