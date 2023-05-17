

Navy provides food, medical aid to St Martin’s residents



The navy provided 600 poor and needy families with necessary treatment, medicine and food assistance, said an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release. The food aid included rice, pulses, flour, gram, salt, potable water, and water purification tablets.



Bangladesh Navy is engaged in emergency medical assistance to areas affected by the cyclone with special medical teams, lifesaving medicines, saline and other supplies free of charge.

The navy will continue the programme until the situation improves in the affected areas, the release added.



