HC summons Rajuk chief for not implementing its directive







A bench of Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order after hearing a contempt of court motion.



The bench summoned Miah to appear before it physically on May 18 to explain his position over the matter.

Advocate Golam Rasul appeared for Miah while Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumi represented the state.



Lawyers concerned said Khalid Mahmud, a resident of Nikunja area of the capital, filed a writ petition seeking remedy to plot related crisis.



Following the writ petition, the High Court Division asked the Rajuk Chairman to submit a report regarding the plot. However, the Rajuk chairman didn't submit the report in due time.



Later, Khalid Mahmud filed a contempt of court petition against the Rajuk chairman.



The High Court Division on Tuesday summoned Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah for not implementing its earlier directive regarding a plot dispute.A bench of Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order after hearing a contempt of court motion.The bench summoned Miah to appear before it physically on May 18 to explain his position over the matter.Advocate Golam Rasul appeared for Miah while Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumi represented the state.Lawyers concerned said Khalid Mahmud, a resident of Nikunja area of the capital, filed a writ petition seeking remedy to plot related crisis.Following the writ petition, the High Court Division asked the Rajuk Chairman to submit a report regarding the plot. However, the Rajuk chairman didn't submit the report in due time.Later, Khalid Mahmud filed a contempt of court petition against the Rajuk chairman.