Finance Ministry asks for releasing dev funds by June 12

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday asked for releasing funds of development budget of the current fiscal, where applicable, by June 12, as June 28 to June 30, last three working days of the current fiscal would be closed holidays for Eid-ul-Azha.



The directive signed by Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Abu Dayan Mohammad Ahsanullah asked for completing in fair and proper manner pre-audit by accounting offices on regular bills and return bills submitted by ministries. departments, organisations at the end of the fiscal year for settlement of bills and issuing checks at the end of the fiscal year.



