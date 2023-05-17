President Sahabuddin accorded grand civic reception in Pabna



Pabna, May 16: President Mohammad Sahabuddin was accorded a grand civic reception on Tuesday at Pabna Edward College Ground where he assured to work for further development of Pabna district.Amidst spontaneous claps and joy at the jampacked reception he announced "A direct train on Pabna-Dhaka route will run from next September."The President along with his wife now in his home town on his first visit after taking oath as country's 22nd President. He came here on Monday and will return to the capital ending his four day visit on Thursday. In his emotional speech he thanked the people of Pabna for their hearty reception and sought doa from them so that he can discharge his duties and responsibilities as President with honour and dignity.Paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman he said, "I have become President because Bangabandhu gave us an independent Bangladesh."He added the independence of the country is the biggest achievement of the Bengali nation. He recalled the days when he joined the 1971 Liberation War being inspired by the call of Bangabandhu.Praising the development and progress during the last 14 years President Sahabuddin said that those who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation destroyed the non-communal spirit of the Liberation War. "Now under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the spirit of the Liberation War has been restored and the country has become a role model of development," he observed.The civic reception was presided over by valiant freedom fighter Baby Islam. Among others, Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Pabna-1 Shamsul Haque Tuku, Member of Parliament for Pabna-5 Golam Farooq Prince, Member of Parliament for Pabna-4 Nuruzzaman Biswas, Member of Parliament for Pabna-3 Maqbul Hossain, Member of Parliament for Pabna-2 Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Member of Parliament for Reserved Women seat Nadira Yasmin Jolly, President of Pabna District Awami League Rezaul Rahim Lal, Convener of Citizens Committee and MD of Square Group Anjan Chowdhury, Member Secretary Professor Shibjit Nag and Abdul Matin Khan and Pabna Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun addressed the reception.Mohammed Shahabuddin visited Pabna Press Club where he is a lifetime member.On his arrival at Pabna Press Club, the President was greeted with a bouquet by the journalist leaders.Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman presided over the programme while Managing Director of Machranga Television and former president of Pabna Press Club valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, former Press Club president retired Principal Shivjit Nag, former Press Club president valiant freedom fighter Rabiul Islam Robi and General Secretary Saikat Afroz Asad, among others, spoke there. President Shahabuddin unveiled the plaque of "Square Lifescience Limited" at BSIC Industrial Area here.On the second day of President Sahabuddin's four-day visit to Pabna, he visited the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) here this morning.When the President arrived there, he was welcomed with flowers by the Chairman of the Square Group Samuel S Chowdhury.Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries Limited and Square Food and Beverage Limited valiant freedom fighter Anjan Chowdhury were also present.Later, the President visited the production area of Square Lifesciences Limited.