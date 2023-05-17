US wants to deepen ties with BD: State Dept







He said US hopes that any election taking place around the world is free and fair and accessible.



But beyond that, he said, he has nothing else to offer when it comes to "political parties or candidates or anything like that, he made this remark while replying to a question on Bangladesh election issue at a regular media briefing.



