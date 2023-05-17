Mango special train to run from May 20







CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 16: With a view to carrying mangoes from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi to Dhaka at a low cost, Bangladesh Railway is going to launch Mango Special Train from May 20, 2023 for the fourth consecutive years.Deputy Commissioner of Chapainawabganj AKM Galiv Khan said this in an opinion exchanging meeting with the Railway officials, representatives of Courier Services, Zilla Truck Owners Association, mango growers, entrepreneurs and traders at his conference room here yesterday."We have taken all sorts of preparations to launch the train from May 20 for transporting mango to Dhaka from this mango producing area for the benefit of the growers and traders," he added.According to the sources in the railway department, a total of 1,67,082 kilograms (Kgs) of mangoes were carried by Mango Special Train in 2020, 2,36,973 kgs of mangoes in 2021 and 1,48,255 kgs of mangoes in 2022. BSS