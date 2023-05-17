Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Country now getting benefits of Smart BD: IEB

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


The fourth industrial revolution should be used to transform the energy of the youth into manpower.  Building a smart Bangladesh will be possible only if the country's market can be transformed into a technology based labour market. The contribution of engineers will be the most in the formation of Smart Bangladesh, the nation is now enjoying the benefits of this change, said IEB leaders.

Engineer's leaders said this at the closing ceremony of the 60th Convention and National Seminar of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at Ramna in the capital on Monday.
IEB leaders said that agricultural sector started to get modern and smart because of engineers. Engineers are working to make more development centering village rather than confined to city boundaries.

The leaders of IEB also said that we should try to face all the challenges of the time through the fourth industrial revolution. The efforts of engineers should be increased to take Bangladesh forward.

Outgoing President of IEB Engineer Md Nurul Huda, outgoing General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, outgoing Chairman of Dhaka Center, Engr Mullah Mohammad Abul Hossain were present at the closing ceremony.

Present, IEB President Engr Md Abdus Sabur, General Secretary Engr SM Manjurul Haque Manju, Vice-President Engr Khandaker Manjur Morshed, Engr Md Nuruzzaman were also present at the closing remark.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango special train to run from May 20
Covid: 20 more cases reported
Country now getting benefits of Smart BD: IEB
AL leader hacked in Natore
Tk 300cr Dhanmondi house is govt property: SC
Dengue cases keep rising 31 more hospitalised
Indictment hearing against Samrat June 1
BGB DG provides aid to St. Martin’s residents


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft