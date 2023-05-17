Country now getting benefits of Smart BD: IEB





The fourth industrial revolution should be used to transform the energy of the youth into manpower. Building a smart Bangladesh will be possible only if the country's market can be transformed into a technology based labour market. The contribution of engineers will be the most in the formation of Smart Bangladesh, the nation is now enjoying the benefits of this change, said IEB leaders.Engineer's leaders said this at the closing ceremony of the 60th Convention and National Seminar of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at Ramna in the capital on Monday.IEB leaders said that agricultural sector started to get modern and smart because of engineers. Engineers are working to make more development centering village rather than confined to city boundaries.The leaders of IEB also said that we should try to face all the challenges of the time through the fourth industrial revolution. The efforts of engineers should be increased to take Bangladesh forward.Outgoing President of IEB Engineer Md Nurul Huda, outgoing General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu, outgoing Chairman of Dhaka Center, Engr Mullah Mohammad Abul Hossain were present at the closing ceremony.Present, IEB President Engr Md Abdus Sabur, General Secretary Engr SM Manjurul Haque Manju, Vice-President Engr Khandaker Manjur Morshed, Engr Md Nuruzzaman were also present at the closing remark.