Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AL leader hacked in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NATORE, May 16: An Awami League leader was hacked by some miscreants in Sadar Upazila in Natore early Tuesday.

The injured was identified as Nannu Sheikh, 53, labour affairs secretary of Natore district Awami League.

According to locals, Nannu Sheikh was sitting in front of a fruit shop when suddenly a group of miscreants hacked him indiscriminately around 3 pm and fled the scene.

He was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital and was later transferred to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar police station, said they are trying to identify and arrest the miscreants.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango special train to run from May 20
Covid: 20 more cases reported
Country now getting benefits of Smart BD: IEB
AL leader hacked in Natore
Tk 300cr Dhanmondi house is govt property: SC
Dengue cases keep rising 31 more hospitalised
Indictment hearing against Samrat June 1
BGB DG provides aid to St. Martin’s residents


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft