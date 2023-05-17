AL leader hacked in Natore







The injured was identified as Nannu Sheikh, 53, labour affairs secretary of Natore district Awami League.



According to locals, Nannu Sheikh was sitting in front of a fruit shop when suddenly a group of miscreants hacked him indiscriminately around 3 pm and fled the scene.

He was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital and was later transferred to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.



Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar police station, said they are trying to identify and arrest the miscreants. UNB



