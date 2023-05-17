Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue cases keep rising 31 more hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Bangladesh is seeing a steady rise in dengue cases and the number of patients hospitlised with the mosquito-borne disease reached 100 on Tuesday.

Thirty-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the new patients, twenty-six were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Hundred dengue patients, including 75 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,292 dengue cases, 1,180 recoveries, and twelve deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Experts said dengue is gradually becoming an annual affair in Bangladesh as an endemic due to the adverse impacts of climate change.

They also said Bangladesh's climate conditions are becoming more suitable for dengue and other vector-borne diseases like malaria and chikungunya due to excessive and erratic rainfall, waterlogging, flooding, and rise in temperature and abnormal shifts in the country's traditional seasons.

A World Bank (WB) study report released in 2021 finds a wider link between the shifting climatic conditions and the increase in dengue and some other diseases in Bangladesh.

It says with falling humidity levels, rising temperatures, and increasing rainfall caused by climate change, the risk of dengue spread can be higher in the country, mainly in Dhaka and Chattogram cities, in the future.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango special train to run from May 20
Covid: 20 more cases reported
Country now getting benefits of Smart BD: IEB
AL leader hacked in Natore
Tk 300cr Dhanmondi house is govt property: SC
Dengue cases keep rising 31 more hospitalised
Indictment hearing against Samrat June 1
BGB DG provides aid to St. Martin’s residents


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft