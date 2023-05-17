Indictment hearing against Samrat June 1







A Dhaka court deferred the hearing on framing charges against expelled Juba League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).Judge Manzurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 passed the deferment order accepting the petition of time by Samrat's lawyer.Monday was fixed for the hearing on framing charges in the case. The former Juba league leader Samrat appeared before the court. The court allowed the time petition and fixed on June 1 for the last time for hearing on framing charges in the case.The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along with his associate and also former Juba League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on October 6, 2019.On November 12 in the same year, ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth of around Tk3 crore beyond his known income sources.