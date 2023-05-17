BGB DG provides aid to St. Martin’s residents





Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on Tuesday visited the Cyclone Mocha hit St. Martin's and distributed relief items to the affected and helpless people.



DG BGB visited St. Martin's BOP under Teknaf Battalion (BGB- 2) and distributed relief items to the 800 Cyclone Mocha affected people.





Senior officials of BGB headquarters, region commander of Cox's Bazar region, captain of Teknaf battalion and other officials of BGB were present at the time. BGB has played a direct role in evacuating the people of cyclone-hit areas to shelters.



Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on Tuesday visited the Cyclone Mocha hit St. Martin's and distributed relief items to the affected and helpless people.DG BGB visited St. Martin's BOP under Teknaf Battalion (BGB- 2) and distributed relief items to the 800 Cyclone Mocha affected people.Later, he interacted with the BGB members on duty at Saint Martin's BOP and expressed his sincere thanks to the BGB members at all levels for performing their duties properly in dealing with the disaster.Senior officials of BGB headquarters, region commander of Cox's Bazar region, captain of Teknaf battalion and other officials of BGB were present at the time. BGB has played a direct role in evacuating the people of cyclone-hit areas to shelters.