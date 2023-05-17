Now gas, power supply crunch cripples public life







Capital city Dhaka experienced over 600 Megawatt of power cut during daytime on Monday. Similar to previous few days, the country has been witnessing over 2, 000 Megawatt of power shortage. At the same time, most industries have been suffering from low gas pressure since Saturday. Moreover, after evening hours demand for electricity jumps up.



However, BPDB (Bangladesh Power Development Board) sources have confirmed it is unable to run at least 25 power generation units across the country due to gas shortage. BPDB data book shows that they are currently producing 4,667 Megawatts and about 1,833 Megawatts of electricity is not available for gas shortage. But the generation capacity of BPDB's gas-fired power plants is around 6,500Megawatts.

Against the backdrop of such a crisis State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has reportedly stated on Sunday that 'it will take two days to improve the power and gas supply situation in the country'. The two days are over and the situation has not improved, and we fail to comprehend based on what practicalities he announced to put an end to the dilemma in just two days.



We fear that there will not be any relief from power and gas crunch dilemmas anytime soon. Therefore, we urge BPDB and other power and gas suppliers to sit together as soon as possible and analyse practical solutions on imposing planned power and gas cuts as well as their rationing. Industries and other vital services sectors like hospitals should be prioritised and remain out of the purview of load-shedding and gas rationing.



Understandably, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a key factor determining the shortage of gas supply all across the world. However, in the long run we will have to depend on our own resources. Just last year the government had experimented with a flurry of coping strategies to deal with gas shortage. Coping is survival 101 - but is this the best we can do?



To finish with, the lame excuse that the current gas crisis and the consequent fall in power generation stemmed from solely out of the Russia-Ukraine war is not entirely justified. The current gas crisis in the country was not inevitable, but is the result of repeatedly failing to explore our own resources. In terms of exploring and drilling wells, we are far behind the most Asian countries.



Why is there a shortage of gas in a country which has repeatedly been reported to be 'floating over it'?



Or is it because vested interests keep continuing to influence government decisions not to enter into large scale exploration so that the gas import business can continue to benefit a handful few?



Whatever the answer may be, people's sufferings are likely to turn this season into a summer of discontent.



