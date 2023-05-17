Is Imran Khan on the path to populism?







Princeton University politics professor Jan Waner Muller said in the book "What is Populism?" that the common idea that populists want to establish direct democracy in the interest of the people in politics is extremely wrong. Populists claim that they are the only ones who care about the 'will of the people'. But in reality, people are not at all interested in an open discussion of policy-making issues. In addition, populist leaders often succumb to emotion beyond reasoned debate, violating democratic norms to maintain power. Pakistani politics has a history of populism, where populist leaders always advocate for the needs and interests of the common people.



Imran Khan's personal charisma and celebrity status played an important role in his success. Before entering politics, Khan was a well-known cricketer, and his achievements in sports made him a household name in Pakistan. Capitalizing on the huge popularity of the sport, the 1992 World Cup winner emerged as the leader of the masses from the 22 yards of cricket and founded another political party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, in 1996.

From its inception, the PTI promoted itself as an anti-corruption party, vowing to fight the country's political and economic elite and provide social services to the poor. While populism can bring about positive change, it can also be associated with authoritarianism and a disregard for democratic norms, as some have criticized the PTI's use of military courts, crackdowns on political opposition, and media freedom.



Imran Khan, on the one hand, spreads religious sentiments and beliefs in the hearts of the people. On the other hand, his Islamic populist views were supported by the military. As a result, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in the 2018 general elections. Perhaps this was another inevitable rise in populism.



In particular, Khan's eloquence and ability to connect with people helped him win a place in the hearts of the Pakistani people. He spoke passionately in both Urdu and English and urged people to dream of a Pakistan where both rich and poor are treated equally. Plans for a country that would not be subject to Western powers would be founded on the Charter of Medina.



He even used the word "jihad" while encouraging citizens to collect taxes and vowing to fight for Pakistan's sovereignty. Challenged the US in the war on terror and promised to strengthen Pakistan economically by holding corrupt politicians accountable, taxing the rich, and establishing a welfare state.



Imran Khan was also a vocal critic of Western imperialism and globalization, along with his emphasis on social justice. He argues that Western powers have exploited developing countries like Pakistan for their own benefit and that modern globalization has eroded the traditional values and cultures of various countries. Khan's anti-imperial rhetoric strengthened his position as a populist leader.

According to a survey titled Public Policy Report conducted in February 2023, Imran Khan is Pakistan's most popular politician, ranking first with 61 percent positive support from the population. And Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are in second place with 37 percent support. Besides, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rahman all got 61 percent, 67 percent, and 57 percent negative ratings, respectively. Even incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a negative rating from 65 percent of the respondents.



Another notable populist leader in Pakistan's history was Benazir Bhutto, the country's first female prime minister in the 1980s and 1990s. Bhutto advocated for democracy, human rights, and social justice, but her leadership was plagued by allegations of corruption and political instability, which eventually led to her assassination in 2007.



Hence, doubts and questions remain about Imran Khan's future course and whether he is going to be one of those so-called populist leaders who promise to change everything. Which is never possible in reality. This is why populist leaders are often viewed with suspicion. Explaining the matter, Professor Bull said, 'These types of leaders are quick to make promises to get support.



On the other hand, Professor Benjamin Moffitt, author of the book 'The Global Rise of Populism', wrote: 'This term is often misused. A true populist leader essentially claims to represent the 'united will of the people'. So, if Imran Khan returns to power, will he take the reins of Pakistan, which has fallen into a four-pronged crisis, as a qualified leader. Time will tell.



The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Chittagong



