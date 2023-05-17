

Understanding artificial intelligence the correct way



Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is a topic of great concern to many people. Some believe that A.I. will eventually replace human workers, while others think that A.I. will only serve to enhance and augment human capabilities. As a result, there is a growing debate about the role of A.I. in society.



According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, less than 5% of occupations can be fully automated using existing technology. This means that A.I. will not replace the majority of human workers. Instead, A.I. will change the nature of work and require workers to adapt and learn new skills. In fact, a report by the World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, the demand for A.I.-related skills will increase by 87%.

The real threat to workers is not A.I. itself, but rather the lack of investment in skills development and training. Workers who lack the necessary skills to work alongside A.I. will find themselves at a significant disadvantage. Employers can invest in training programs and provide opportunities for workers to learn new skills, while governments can provide funding for education and training initiatives. Workers themselves can also take proactive steps to learn new skills and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in their field.



It is important to recognize that the benefits of A.I. are not limited to the workplace. A.I. has the potential to improve healthcare outcomes, enhance scientific research, and even help address some of the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change and food insecurity. However, in order to fully realize the potential of A.I., we must ensure that the benefits are shared equitably and that workers are not left behind.



In the coming years, A.I. is expected to have a significant impact on the job market. While some jobs will be replaced by A.I., many more will be transformed by it. For example, A.I. can be used to automate routine tasks, freeing up human workers to focus on more complex and creative work. In addition, A.I. can be used to analyze vast amounts of data, helping businesses to make more informed decisions.



However, in order for workers to take advantage of these opportunities, they must have the necessary skills to work alongside A.I. This requires a concerted effort by employers, governments, and workers themselves to invest in education and training initiatives. Employers can provide on-the-job training and support for workers to learn new skills, while governments can provide funding for education and training programs. Workers themselves can take online courses and attend workshops to learn new skills.



It is also important to ensure that the benefits of A.I. are shared equitably. In many cases, the benefits of A.I. are concentrated among a small group of individuals and companies, while others are left behind. To address this issue, governments can provide funding for A.I. research and development, and ensure that the benefits are accessible to all.



Despite the potential benefits of A.I., there are also concerns about the impact it will have on society. For example, there is a risk that A.I. could exacerbate existing inequalities, as those with the necessary skills to work alongside A.I. will be in high demand and command higher salaries. In addition, there is a risk that A.I. could be used to automate jobs that are currently performed by low-skilled workers, leading to job losses and increased income inequality.



To address these concerns, governments and employers must take a proactive approach to ensure that the benefits of A.I. are shared equitably. This requires investing in education and training initiatives to ensure that all workers have the necessary skills to work alongside A.I. In addition, governments must ensure that there are adequate social safety nets in place to support workers who are displaced by A.I.



The recent drop in the share price of Chegg, an online learning platform highlights the importance of skilled individuals in the industry. Chegg's share price drop is attributed to the increasing competition in the online learning industry, which emphasizes the need for innovative technologies such as A.I. to stay ahead. As A.I. continues to shape the future of technology, it is crucial to invest in education and training initiatives to ensure a skilled workforce that can effectively utilize A.I. and drive innovation in the industry.



In Bangladesh, there is a growing interest in A.I. and its potential to transform the economy. The government has launched several initiatives to promote the development of A.I., including the establishment of an A.I. research and development centre and the allocation of funds for A.I.-related projects. However, there is a concern that the lack of skilled workers may hinder the adoption of A.I. in the country. Many workers lack the necessary skills to work alongside A.I., which could limit the potential benefits of the technology. To address this issue, it is important for the government and private sector to invest in education and training initiatives to develop a skilled workforce that can take advantage of the opportunities presented by A.I.



Finally, it is important to recognize that A.I. is not a standalone technology, but rather a tool that can enhance and augment human capabilities. A.I. is designed to perform certain tasks more efficiently and accurately than humans can, but it lacks critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence.



The writer is a research associate, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management



