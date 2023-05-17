Video
Home Countryside

RCC nominated for PM's plantation award

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, May 16: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going again to receive Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation-2021 for its special contribution to tree plantation.
The RCC has already been verbally informed about it.
The award will be handed over in Dhaka on World Environment Day-2023 on June 5. It is the third time for the RCC to get that award.
Awami League Presidium Member and RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton expressed his gratitude at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for receiving the final nomination for the Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation-2021.
The mayor in a statement said, "RCC has set an example in the whole country in planting trees, greening and environmental development. It is a matter of joy and pride for us to get the final nomination for the Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation-2021 for the third time in the series of success in environmental development. This recognition will further encourage our environmental development work. I want Rajshahi to move forward by keeping up this achievement."
RCC has received the final nomination for the first prize in the Union Parishad / Upazila Parishad / Zilla Parishad / Municipality / City Corporation / Directorate / Directorate / Institution / Sector Corporation / NGO / Club / Voluntary Organization category for making a special contribution to tree planting.
On April 30, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change finalised the nomination at the meeting of the National Committee on Medal under the chairmanship of Shahab Uddin. RCC will get Tk 1 lakh and a certificate for the first prize.
RCC Environmental Development Officer Syed Mahmud-ul-Islam said, under the direction of the mayor, two lakh permanent and 10 lakh hedge trees have been planted in the last four and a half years. A  35 kilometre road divider has been beautified with flowers by planting various species of flowers, he added.



