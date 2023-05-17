Baraigram people suffer for incomplete bridge

Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:57 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, May 16: About 150 families are suffering communication problem due to an incomplete bridge at Garhfa Matsajibi Para under Baraigram Upazila of the district.

These families are passing the bridge using bamboo pathway set on both ends.  The bridge was built at Tk  18 lakh.  

Under the bridge-culvert construction programme of the disaster management ministry, the bridge was constructed about 12 years back. At that time, its linking roads were not built.   
In the absence of linking roads, children and old men are getting injured while getting on to the incomplete bridge by using the bamboo approaches. 

Former union member Rostam Ali said, "When I was member I had arranged construction of the bridge thinking about the locals' sufferings. Later on, after trying for 12 years with chairmen and different offices, I could not finish the bridge. In a compelling situation, I arranged some earth-filling on both ends. But in the following rainy season, it was washed away."

Chandai Union Chairman Shahnaz Parvin said, "I will discuss with the highest authorities. If I get any allocation, I will try for making the link roads on both ends."  

Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mist Mariam Khatun said, "I am not informed of the matter. I will take necessary measures after an inquiry."


