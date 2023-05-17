Video
162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath observed at Kapasia

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

 
KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, May 16: The 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was observed in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshti-Kapasia Branch organized a discussion meeting and cultural event marking the day.     
The ceremonial function was held in a field in front of temporary office of Udichi along  Kapasia College Road in the evening.
Among others, Udichci District Committee General Secretary (GS) Jahangir Hussen, Joydevpur Branch GS Pronoy Kumar aarker, Upazila Chairman Nurul Amin Sikder, and GS Matiur Rahman  were present at the event.
Speakers said, Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali poet, novelist, music composer, dramatist, painter, short story writer, essayist, actor, singer, and philosopher.


