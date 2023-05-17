162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath observed at Kapasia





KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, May 16: The 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was observed in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshti-Kapasia Branch organized a discussion meeting and cultural event marking the day.

The ceremonial function was held in a field in front of temporary office of Udichi along Kapasia College Road in the evening.

Among others, Udichci District Committee General Secretary (GS) Jahangir Hussen, Joydevpur Branch GS Pronoy Kumar aarker, Upazila Chairman Nurul Amin Sikder, and GS Matiur Rahman were present at the event.



