23 nabbed with drugs in ten districts





BHOLA: Police in two separate drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with four kilograms (kg) of hemp and 400 Yaba pills from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahabubur Rahman said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Daori Bazaar area in the early morning and arrested Md Nokib Hossain Rony, 30, along with 400 Yaba pills.

Besides, an another team of police in a drive arrested Md Jantu, 42, Md Ripon, 22, and Md Shakil, 19, along with four kg of hemp from College Gate area under Ward No-6 of the upazila, he said.

Separate cases were filed in those regards with the PS against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

The arrested person is Obaidul Haque, son of Muslim Ali, a resident of Sanjarpur Village under Kulaura Upazila.

It was known that on information, a team of District DB Police led by its Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anwar Hossain conducted a drive in Matarkapan Monu Bridge area under No. 7 Chandnighat Union of Sadar Upazila at around 4:30 pm, and arrested Obaidul along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Moulvibazar Sadar Model PS in this regard.

District DB Police OC Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.

NATORE: A police official was sent to jail on Friday, a day after he was detained along with 162 yaba tablets by the members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Shahnul Islam, an ASI of Charghat Model PS. He was sent to jail after being produced before a court.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nashim Ahmed said a team of the District DNC detained Shahnul Islam and recovered the yaba tablets from his possession while the ASI was roaming around Rothbari area in the district town on Thursday night.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Shahnul with Natore Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.

Charghat Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Moazzem Hossain said that the process of taking departmental action against Shahnul is underway.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Four people have been arrested along with 3,400 yaba tablets in separate drives in Pekua Upazila of the district in three days.

Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 3,000 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested persons are Md Hossain, 31, a resident of Aman Ullah Para Village under Chonua Union, and Md Hefaz Uddin, 38, of Chinno Fakirpar area under Banshkhali Upazila.

Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by ASI Mohammad Ibrahim conducted a drive in Bhakhali Sluice gate area of Rajakhali Union in the evening, and arrested the duo red-handed along with the yaba tablets.

Police have also seized an auto-rickshaw for its involvement in transporting the drugs at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against them, the OC added.

On the other hand, police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 400 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Delwar, 39, a resident of Mirjir Para area under Moheshkhali Upazila, and Hasan Ali, 23, of Paschimkul area of Pekua Upazila.

Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Katafari Bridge area at night and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

Legal action was taken against those arrested, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 50 kg of hemp from Shibpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Javed, 34, hails from Jatrabari area, and Mohammad Ali, 32, from Mirpur Pallabi area in Dhaka.

Additional Superintendent of Narsingdi Police (ASP-Crime) said, acting on a tip-off, a team of DB police conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Kararchar Baroitola area in the morning, and stopped a private car.

After searching the private car, they recovered the drugs and arrested the duo red-handed.

During primary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that they used to collect the drugs from border area and supply it to the capital city.

A case was filed with Shibpur PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 37 grams of heroin and 150 yaba tablets from their house in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Hossain Ali, son of late Sobhan Sheikh of Garudah Village under Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj, and his wife Sima Begum. The couple lives in Chakchhatari Village at Bagha. They are listed drug dealers in the area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in their house at around 10 pm, and arrested the couple along with the drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Karim confirmed the matter.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 200 yaba tablets from Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Sadek Ali, 34, a resident of Ranipur Village in the upazila.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid said acting on a tip off, a team of the law enforcers arrested the man red-handed when he was trading the drugs in the area in the evening.

He is an accused in 14 more drug cases filed with several PSs of the district.

A new case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people including two women have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Tarash and Ullapara upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people including a woman along with 955 grams of heroin worth about Tk 1 crore from Tarash Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Hawanur Begum, 30, a resident of Godagari Upazila, and Kudrat-e-Khuda, 27, hails from Lakshmipur Bhatapara area under Rajpara PS in Rajshahi District.

RAB-12 Sirajganj Camp Company Commander Lt Abul Hashem Sabuj said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a bus at Mannan Nagar Mor in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect and supply drugs in several districts across the country.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tarash PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, RAB members, in another drive, arrested a woman with 285 grams of heroin worth about Tk 28 lakh from Ullapara Upazila in the district.

The arrestee is Moni Akter, 31, wife of Md Saiful Islam of Polashbari Upazila of Gaibandha District.

RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander Lt Commander BN Md Abul Hasem Sobuj informed this to media through a press release on May 6.

According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in front of the New Line Hospital on Dhaka Bogra Highway in Salanga PS area on May 5 last, and arrested the woman along with 285gms of heroin.

She was handed over to police after filing of a case with the Salanga PS against her, the press release added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 565 yaba tablets from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Ful Mia alias Babu, 37, Rafiqul Islam, 36, and Liton Chandra, 33, residents of Biddhyabagish Village under Fulbari Sadar Union in the upazila.

ASP Ruhul Amin said acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Fulbari PS raided the village on May 6 and arrested the men along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.

GAZIPUR: DB Police arrested two young men along with 4,500 yaba tablets from Chandana Chowrasta area of Gazipur Municipality recently.

The arrested are Md Imran, 25, and Md Humayun Kabir, 19, hail from Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.

Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Asaduzzaman said, acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Chandanara Chowrasta area on May 5 last, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

During primary interrogation, they confesses that they used to collect the drugs from Teknaf and and deliver it to several districts across the country.

A case was filed with Bason PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added. 