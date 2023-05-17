Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:56 AM
Home Countryside

Vegetable prices soar in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 16: All vegetable prices have gone up in the district.
Low and middle-income groups are hiccupping to maintain families due to increased living costs.
According to market sources, after Eid-ul-Azha, vegetable prices started to soar in Rajshahi.
Price instability of sugar and edible oil is prevailing in markets.
A visit on Friday found per kilogram (kg) potato selling at Tk 35 against Tk 20 one week back. On the quality basis, per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 100-120, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, and local cucumber at Tk 80, papaya at Tk 60, and brinjal at Tk 50. Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 40-50.
Local ginger is selling at Tk 320 per kg,  hybrid at Tk 240, local garlic at Tk 180, imported one at Tk 200 while onion at Tk 50 per kg.
Customers said, "All vegetable prices have increased. Our earning ranges at Tk 500 but living has increased to Tk 1,000. We can't run our families."
Customer Aminur Rahman said, "We request the government for controlling the market instability considering the situation of general people."
Traders said, the price-up has been impacted because of  decrease in supply.


