Vegetable prices soar in Rajshahi





Low and middle-income groups are hiccupping to maintain families due to increased living costs.

According to market sources, after Eid-ul-Azha, vegetable prices started to soar in Rajshahi.

Price instability of sugar and edible oil is prevailing in markets.

A visit on Friday found per kilogram (kg) potato selling at Tk 35 against Tk 20 one week back. On the quality basis, per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 100-120, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, and local cucumber at Tk 80, papaya at Tk 60, and brinjal at Tk 50. Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 40-50.

Customers said, "All vegetable prices have increased. Our earning ranges at Tk 500 but living has increased to Tk 1,000. We can't run our families."

Customer Aminur Rahman said, "We request the government for controlling the market instability considering the situation of general people."

Traders said, the price-up has been impacted because of decrease in supply.



