540,000 pineapple saplings distributed at Madhupur





Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Ravindra Sri Barua inaugurated this programme by handing over saplings to farmers at a function held in the upazila Parishad auditorium. Among others, Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Tajul Islam Patwari, Deputy Secretary (DS) of Agriculture Ministry Munsur Alam Khan, DS Rajeev Siddiqui, Deputy Director of DAE-Tangail Ahsanul Bashar, Chairman of Madhupur Upazila Charwar Alam Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shamima Yasmin, Upazila Agriculture Officer Al-Mamun Russell, Dhanbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Masudur Rahman, Sholakuri Union Chairman Yakub Ali, and Farmer Chanoar Hossain spoke at the distribution function.

Under this programme, a total of 240 farmers of Tangail, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari districts are getting 2,250 saplings each. The saplings were firstly imported from the Philippines and distributed to farmers of the country in the last year.

The MD-2 variety is exportable. It has a great reputation in the international market, especially much popular in Europe and America.

