Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:56 AM
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents


Three people including a SSC examinee committed suicide in two districts, Bogura and Gazipur on Tuesday and Monday.
GAZIPUR: Police on Tuesday morning recovered bodies of two youths hanging from a single rope tied to a tree in the district's Kaliakair Upazila.
The deceased were identified as Riad, 23, son of Md Razzaq, and Adil Shah Jashim alias Monir, 23, son of Helal Sheikh.
The bodies were recovered from Dakkhin Mouchak Ice Market area.
According to Kaliakair police outpost inspector Shahidul Islam, Riad and Monir used to live at a rented house in the Dakkhin Mouchak Ice Market area and worked at a local shoe factory.
Locals found them hanging from a single roped tied to a tree beside the factory's gate no 3 and informed police.
Police suspect that the duo might have committed suicide anytime at night.
BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of an SSC examinee in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 16, daughter of Abdul Khalek of Matihas Village in the upazila. She was the SSC candidate from Aghor Malancha High School.
According to locals, the girl might have committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in the evening as her exam was not good.
Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.


