Leaders of wider Europe unite against Russia





Firming up ways to hold Russia legally responsible for the death and destruction it has wrought in Ukraine will dominate the summit in Reykjavik, only the fourth to be held in the CoE's seven-decade history.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was to address the opening of the summit by videolink, according to British officials who hosted him on the last leg of a whirlwind tour he made of major European capitals.

During Zelensky's trip, Berlin, Paris and London all pledged to step up arms deliveries to Kyiv, deepening a military arrangement between the West and Ukraine that has helped put Russia on the back foot.

Ukraine is expected to mount an offensive against Russian forces in the east of its territory in coming weeks.

The Council of Europe's mission is to promote human rights, democracy and rule of law in its member states, which include all 27 European Union nations plus Britain, Turkey, Western Balkan countries, Georgia and Armenia.

Russia was kicked out of the CoE in March 2022, because of its invasion of Ukraine, just ahead of its plan to withdraw from the Strasbourg-based body.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is attending the summit, said on Monday the EU will "keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes".

She said that, "in Reykjavik we will discuss how to hold Russia accountable" and "I will support the creation of a dedicated tribunal to bring Russia's crime of aggression to trial".

Von der Leyen, Britain and the United States -- which holds observer status in the CoE -- all voiced backing for a new register of damage in The Hague that would record harm and destruction wrought by Russia for the mooted future court.

The commission and EU countries are in favour of setting up a special tribunal, likely in The Hague in the Netherlands where the International Criminal Court already sits, to judge Russian leaders and commanders.

That prospect, though, is pushed off to after what looks like it will be a long war, with Russia digging in and perhaps preparing its own spring attack on Ukrainian positions.

The two-day Council of Europe summit will be an opportunity for almost the entire European community to portray Russia as isolated on its own continent.

Emmanuel Macron of France, Rishi Sunak of Britain and Olaf Scholz of Germany are among the heads of state and government set to attend. But for all the projected unity there are fissures in the European community. AFP



