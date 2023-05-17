Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach

Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach

MONTEVIDEO, MAY 16: Marcelo Bielsa was named coach of Uruguay on Monday, the 67-year-old Argentine tasked with taking them to the 2026 World Cup.

Bielsa, who was sacked by Leeds United in February last year, takes over from Diego Alonso after he oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign which ended in the group stage.

"The man from Rosario will take the reins of the squad after his tenure at Leeds, a club which he managed between June 2018 and February 2022," Uruguay's football association said in naming Bielsa to the post.
Bielsa will be presented to the media on Wednesday.

He has had a long career in football management, coaching a dozen teams including his native Argentina, Chile, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lille and most recently Premier League Leeds.

He is still revered at Leeds for taking them back into England's top flight and engineering an exciting, attacking brand of football.

But his team were also shaky in defence and he was sacked under the threat of relegation.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach
Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare
England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan
Maldives finishes third in both age groups
BOA to host Asian Games Fun Run today
Men's football team to go in Asian Games
Tigers return home after successful England tour


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft