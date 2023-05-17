Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, MAY 16: Fast bowler Jofra Archer was Tuesday ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture to his right elbow as England announced their Test squad to face Ireland next month.

The 28-year-old Sussex quick, who was recently in action in the Indian Premier League, will not play again "for the rest of the summer", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"Recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow," the ECB said.

England play Ireland in a one-off Test starting at Lord's on June 1, which will be their final preparation for the Ashes series against Australia, beginning later in the month.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is back with England for the first time since last August after recovering from breaking his left leg and dislocating his ankle during a round of golf.

Bairstow, whose return comes at the expense of fellow wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, smashed six centuries last year before suffering his freak injury.

James Anderson, 40, the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 685 wickets, was named in the 15-man squad despite suffering a groin injury while playing for Lancashire last week.

Warwickshire seamer Chris Woakes returns while Durham fast bowler Mark Wood is back after taking a break from the tour of New Zealand.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been officially confirmed as England's vice-captain with immediate effect.

Paceman Archer, who has not played a Test since February 2021, has been dogged by elbow and back injuries in recent years -- he has only played 13 Tests in total.

ECB managing director for England men's cricket Rob Key said it had been a frustrating and upsetting period for Archer, whom he described as "probably the most exciting bowler in world cricket".

"He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously," he said.

"I'm hoping that at some point Jofra (has) a bit of luck to be honest. The poor lad was pretty distraught about what's happened.

"You just hope that that luck turns for him at some point as I'm sure it will."

Key said it was too soon to rule the bowler out of the 50-over World Cup, which takes place in India later this year, with England defending their title.

"Fingers crossed that he is (ready)," he said. "I can't tell you now. I don't think anyone can tell you now. It's a pretty unique situation this, I think. It baffles quite a few people."

Key said Anderson had a "pretty mild groin strain" and the veteran seamer was not concerned ahead of England's programme of international matches.

Key said it had been a "seriously tough decision" to leave Foakes out of the squad to accommodate the returning Bairstow, who will take the gloves.

Foakes has been a regular for England during their impressive run of 10 wins from their past 12 Tests under the captaincy of Stokes.

"He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about," Key said.
England begin their quest to wrest the Ashes back at Edgbaston on June 16, with matches to follow at Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Oval.

England squad
Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach
Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare
England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan
Maldives finishes third in both age groups
BOA to host Asian Games Fun Run today
Men's football team to go in Asian Games
Tigers return home after successful England tour


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft