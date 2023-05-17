Maldives finishes third in both age groups

Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:55 AM
Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

The Maldives Under-17 (youth) and Under-19 (junior) handball teams finished third in both age groups in the Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women's (youth and junior) beating their respective Nepalese rivals in the place-deciding encounters at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Maldives U-17 youth team beat the Nepal U-17 youth team by 41-10 goals in the first match of the day after leading the first half by 19-03 goals. While Maldives maintained dominance in the other match of the day as the U-19 junior women's team defeated their Nepalese counterpart by 22-05 goals after dominating the first half by 11-01 goals.

Bangladesh-India finals
Bangladesh and India will meet in the final matches of both age groups on Wednesday.
 
The Bangladesh-India final of the Under-17 will be played at 1:00 pm while Bangladesh-India the final of Under-19 at 3:00 pm at the same venue.

Earlier, Both Bangladesh Under-17 (youth) and Under-19 (junior) teams lost to India in the dress rehearsals in the last match of the round on the third day of the four-nation event.

Bangladesh and India had already confirmed their spot in the finals in the respective sections and the Monday matches were merely a formality to decide the group champions.  

After the group phase matches, Bangladesh youth and junior teams won two out of three matches while favourite India youth and junior teams won all their respective group three matches.



