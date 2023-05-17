Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Men's football team to go in Asian Games

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The men's football team's participation in the upcoming 19th Asian Games almost certain, a source confirmed to BSS.

The source informed that written consent is being taken from related committee members of the BOA for sending the men's team in the Asian Games. The matter is now on progress.

When contacted, Bangladesh Football Federation's vice president and national teams committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, told BSS over phone that he is very much positive about the BOA's decision and hoped that Bangladesh men's team would take part in the Asian Games.

Earlier, the BOA in its' executive committee's meeting decided not to send the Bangladesh men's football team to Hangzhou, China for the Games which will take place from September 23 to October 8. Although the BOA will send the women's football team for the event.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach
Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare
England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan
Maldives finishes third in both age groups
BOA to host Asian Games Fun Run today
Men's football team to go in Asian Games
Tigers return home after successful England tour


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft