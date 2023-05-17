Men's football team to go in Asian Games







The source informed that written consent is being taken from related committee members of the BOA for sending the men's team in the Asian Games. The matter is now on progress.



When contacted, Bangladesh Football Federation's vice president and national teams committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, told BSS over phone that he is very much positive about the BOA's decision and hoped that Bangladesh men's team would take part in the Asian Games.

Earlier, the BOA in its' executive committee's meeting decided not to send the Bangladesh men's football team to Hangzhou, China for the Games which will take place from September 23 to October 8. Although the BOA will send the women's football team for the event. BSS



