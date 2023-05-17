Video
Tigers return home after successful England tour

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

All but five Bangladesh national cricketers returned home on Tuesday from England after 2-0 ODI series win over Ireland.
 
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Taijul Islam didn't return with the team. Shakib is likely to fly to the USA to join with his family while rest players are expected to return home in a week enjoying vacation.
 
The Tigers however, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5:30pm.

Bangladesh left home on May 1, for Chelmsford, England to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland.
 
The first match of the series washed away but the Tigers sealed the title winning rest two matches of the series. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Super League came to an end with this series, which determined the eight direct qualifying teams of the forthcoming World Cup and Bangladesh finished as 3rd leading side after New Zealand and England.

After couple of weeks rest, the Tigers will start their preparation for the home series against Afghanistan next month.


