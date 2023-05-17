|
Tigers return home after successful England tour
|
All but five Bangladesh national cricketers returned home on Tuesday from England after 2-0 ODI series win over Ireland.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Taijul Islam didn't return with the team. Shakib is likely to fly to the USA to join with his family while rest players are expected to return home in a week enjoying vacation.
The Tigers however, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5:30pm.
Bangladesh left home on May 1, for Chelmsford, England to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland.
After couple of weeks rest, the Tigers will start their preparation for the home series against Afghanistan next month.