Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

On-field umpire to consult every decision with TV Umpire

\'Soft signal\' abolished, helmet mandatory for high-risk positions

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Sports Reporter

'Soft signal' abolished, helmet mandatory for high-risk positions
The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought out few major changes to the Playing Conditions, among other tweaks, effective June 1, 2023. An ICC media release confirmed the changes on Tuesday.

The Chief Executives' Committee of the ICC approved of the recommendations from the Men's Cricket Committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the Women's Cricket Committee. The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire.
"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC confirmed.

Regarding Soft Signal, Ganguly said, "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years".

"The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," he added

The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. The compulsion of helmets will be for the positions include- when batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps, when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

"We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us," Ganguly said further. "The committee decided that it was best to make the use of helmets mandatory in certain positions to ensure the safety of players."

The changes will come into effect from June 1, 2023 with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off Test match. The following World Test Championship final between India and Australia, starting June 7,  will also follow these new Playing Conditions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach
Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare
England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan
Maldives finishes third in both age groups
BOA to host Asian Games Fun Run today
Men's football team to go in Asian Games
Tigers return home after successful England tour


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft