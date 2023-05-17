On-field umpire to consult every decision with TV Umpire





The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought out few major changes to the Playing Conditions, among other tweaks, effective June 1, 2023. An ICC media release confirmed the changes on Tuesday.



The Chief Executives' Committee of the ICC approved of the recommendations from the Men's Cricket Committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the Women's Cricket Committee. The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire.





Regarding Soft Signal, Ganguly said, "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years".



"The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," he added



The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. The compulsion of helmets will be for the positions include- when batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps, when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.



"We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us," Ganguly said further. "The committee decided that it was best to make the use of helmets mandatory in certain positions to ensure the safety of players."



The changes will come into effect from June 1, 2023 with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off Test match. The following World Test Championship final between India and Australia, starting June 7, will also follow these new Playing Conditions.



