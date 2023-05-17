Barca fans celebrate league titles with players in parade







Xavi Hernandez's side beat Espanyol on Sunday to win the club's 27th league title and first since 2019, while Barca's women's team earned their fourth consecutive Liga F win at the end of April.



The players rode in two open-top buses, heading from Camp Nou to the city's Arc de Triomf monument five miles away, the streets lined with jubilant supporters despite the threat of rain.

Defender Ronald Araujo was draped in a Uruguayan flag, while La Liga's top scorer Robert Lewandowski, wearing sunglasses and a Barcelona scarf, waved to fans. AFP



