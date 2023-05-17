Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool maintain top-four charge to push Leicester closer to relegation

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LEICESTER, MAY 16: Liverpool maintained their pursuit of Champions League football next season and pushed Leicester ever closer to the Championship as Curtis Jones scored twice in a 3-0 win at the King Power on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's men still need a late-season collapse from Newcastle or Manchester United, but a seven-game winning streak from the Reds has upped the pressure on their rivals, who both have three games remaining to Liverpool's two.

"It's all we can do," said Klopp. "It would be a real shame if they slip and we're not there. So we have to do our job.
"I think we have qualified for European football which six weeks ago wasn't in sight."

Seven years on from shocking the world to win the title, Leicester's Premier League days look numbered as they remain two points from safety with two games remaining.

They face another daunting task when they travel to Newcastle next Monday in a match that could seal their fate should Everton or Leeds win over the weekend.

"It's pretty simple, we need to win our next game," said Leicester interim boss Dean Smith. "It will be tough at St James' Park. It would be nice to take the lead for once."

The Foxes' defensive frailties were again exposed as a bright start from the hosts was quickly forgotten when Jones struck twice in three minutes just after the half-hour mark.

Luis Diaz was allowed to race onto a long ball forward from Alisson Becker before it broke for Mohamed Salah to cross for the unmarked Jones to tap in the opener at the far post.

Salah was the provider again moments later as Jones produced a magnificent touch to control and finish past the helpless Daniel Iversen.

"I thought the second goal looked like we had frazzled minds from the kick-off," added Smith.

"We have to have clearer minds and think clear under pressure."

The home crowd quickly turned on their own side and there were boos when Cody Gakpo fired straight at Iversen with a glorious chance to make it 3-0.

Scoring goals has not been Leicester's problem this season, but they even looked blunt in attack as belief drained from Smith's men.

Liverpool's upturn in form after a difficult season has coincided with Alexander-Arnold's new role as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield when in possession.

The England international displayed his quality on the ball with a sumptuous strike into the top corner 19 minutes from time after Salah tapped a free-kick into his path.

The Egyptian should have had his customary goal to add to a hat-trick of assists.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina's Bielsa named Uruguay coach
Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare
England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury
Dhaka Abahani set final with Mohammedan
Maldives finishes third in both age groups
BOA to host Asian Games Fun Run today
Men's football team to go in Asian Games
Tigers return home after successful England tour


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft