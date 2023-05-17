Emirates introduces online payment options in BD







Customers can now use locally issued debit and credit cards to complete the payment transaction on emirates.com, making the booking process easier, faster, and more secure.



"Emirates continuously strives to provide value-added propositions to our customers and elevate the customer journey from the time of booking. As part of this commitment, we are extremely pleased to offer an additional payment method, to enhance our online customer experience in Bangladesh. The new solution allows our customers to pay for tickets and services seamlessly via our online channels, and enjoy the convenience 24 hours a day, saving their valuable time," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, Emirates Airline's Country Manager in Bangladesh.

"Our new initiative is also in line with Bangladesh Government's efforts to digitalize every sector and build a Smart Bangladesh."



Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service from Dhaka.

For more information including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com/bd or contact the Emirates offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet. Emirates announces a new payment solution for customers purchasing tickets in Bangladesh. In response to increased demand arising from customers who wish to pay online for flight tickets, Emirates Airline has introduced a convenient and hassle-free online payment option, allowing customers to make payments anytime and from anywhere, to complete their booking transactions, says a press release.Customers can now use locally issued debit and credit cards to complete the payment transaction on emirates.com, making the booking process easier, faster, and more secure."Emirates continuously strives to provide value-added propositions to our customers and elevate the customer journey from the time of booking. As part of this commitment, we are extremely pleased to offer an additional payment method, to enhance our online customer experience in Bangladesh. The new solution allows our customers to pay for tickets and services seamlessly via our online channels, and enjoy the convenience 24 hours a day, saving their valuable time," said Mohamed Al Hammadi, Emirates Airline's Country Manager in Bangladesh."Our new initiative is also in line with Bangladesh Government's efforts to digitalize every sector and build a Smart Bangladesh."Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class service from Dhaka.For more information including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com/bd or contact the Emirates offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.