

2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth



Over 90 local and international exhibitors participated in the 14th edition of the expo. The participating companies will display to display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories there. The exhibition will conclude today (Wednesday).



Innovation will be the key to ensure growth of Bangladesh's denim export in the coming years. Speakers at the panel discussions of Bangladesh Denim Expo unanimously said this.

The 2-day expo started at Dhaka on Tuesday where a total of 90 exhibitors from home and abroad are showcasing their latest denim products, fabrics, accessories, chemicals, technologies etc.



'Leading the way in denim innovation' is the theme of the 14th edition of the show organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange.

4 panel discussions are organized in the edition reflecting its overriding theme.



In the first day of the show 2 panel discussions titled 'Unleashing the Apparel Industry's Growth Potential' and 'Accelerating Innovation in the Apparel Industry' were held.



Speakers in the two panel discussions were Manuj Kanchan, Division Director, Central Asia, Jeanologia; Venier Andrea, Managing Director, Officina+39; Azizur Rahim Chowdhury, Managing Director, J.M. Fabrics Ltd; Tanzila Tajreen, Senior Policy Advisor, Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; Dr. Michael Klode, Project Coordinator STILE, GIZ; Syed M Tanvir, Managing Director, Pacific Jeans and Vice President, Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Shafiur Rahman, South Asian Operations Head, G-star Raw; Dishan Karunaratne, Chief Representative, BESTSELLER; Ms. Alice Tonello, R&D Director, Tonello; Tucker Asano, Senior Director, Ykk Bangladesh Pte Ltd; Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Director, Evince Group; Moyeen Chowdhury, Country Manager Production (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Africa), PUMA; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); Anders B. Karlsen, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh; and Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Director General, Economic Affairs Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Two more panel discussions titled 'Redefining Collaboration for the Sustainable Apparel Industry' and 'Apparel Supply Chain for USD 100 Billion Industry by 2030' are also going to be organized tomorrow where the speakers are Denis Chiarello, Area Manager, Tonello; Serdar Demircioglu, Sales and Marketing Director, Kaiser Tekstil; Dr. Karthik N D, Regional Managing Director South Asia, Eurofins; Alamgir Kabir, Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Bekleidungs GmbH, Bangladesh Office; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Managing Director, Team Group and Director, BGMEA; Mohammad Sams E Tabriz, Managing Director, Bangladesh, DB Schenker; Gihan Palihena, Director Asia Product Supply South Asia, Kontoor Brands Inc; Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager Production (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Africa), H&M; Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; A.H.M. Ahsan, Vice Chairman & CEO, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB); Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA; and Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, European Union in Bangladesh.



A total of 7000 visitors from across the world have registered to attend the expo. "The show is acting as a lightening rod on the burning issues of the denim industry, bringing together all the denim stakeholders from across the world under the roof of the Expo'', said Mostafiz Uddin, Founder ; CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo.



