Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth

2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth

Bangladesh Denim Expo began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Over 90 local and international exhibitors participated in the 14th edition of the expo. The participating companies will display to display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories there. The exhibition will conclude today (Wednesday).

Innovation will be the key to ensure growth of Bangladesh's denim export in the coming years. Speakers at the panel discussions of Bangladesh Denim Expo unanimously said this.

The 2-day expo started at Dhaka on Tuesday where a total of 90 exhibitors from home and abroad are showcasing their latest denim products, fabrics, accessories, chemicals, technologies etc.

'Leading the way in denim innovation' is the theme of the 14th edition of the show organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange.
4 panel discussions are organized in the edition reflecting its overriding theme.

In the first day of the show 2 panel discussions titled 'Unleashing the Apparel Industry's Growth Potential' and 'Accelerating Innovation in the Apparel Industry' were held.

Speakers in the two panel discussions were Manuj Kanchan, Division Director, Central Asia, Jeanologia; Venier Andrea, Managing Director, Officina+39; Azizur Rahim Chowdhury, Managing Director, J.M. Fabrics Ltd; Tanzila Tajreen, Senior Policy Advisor, Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; Dr. Michael Klode, Project Coordinator STILE, GIZ;  Syed M Tanvir, Managing Director, Pacific Jeans and Vice President, Chittagong Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Shafiur Rahman, South Asian Operations Head, G-star Raw; Dishan Karunaratne, Chief Representative, BESTSELLER; Ms. Alice Tonello, R&D Director, Tonello; Tucker Asano, Senior Director, Ykk Bangladesh Pte Ltd; Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Director, Evince Group; Moyeen Chowdhury, Country Manager Production (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Africa), PUMA; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); Anders B. Karlsen, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh; and Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Director General, Economic Affairs Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Two more panel discussions titled 'Redefining Collaboration for the Sustainable Apparel Industry' and 'Apparel Supply Chain for USD 100 Billion Industry by 2030' are also going to be organized tomorrow where the speakers are Denis Chiarello, Area Manager, Tonello; Serdar Demircioglu, Sales and Marketing Director, Kaiser Tekstil; Dr. Karthik N D, Regional Managing Director South Asia, Eurofins; Alamgir Kabir, Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Bekleidungs GmbH, Bangladesh Office; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Managing Director, Team Group and Director, BGMEA; Mohammad Sams E Tabriz, Managing Director, Bangladesh, DB Schenker; Gihan Palihena, Director Asia Product Supply South Asia, Kontoor Brands Inc; Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager Production (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Africa), H&M; Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; A.H.M. Ahsan, Vice Chairman & CEO, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB); Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA; and Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, European Union in Bangladesh.

A total of 7000 visitors from across the world have registered to attend the expo. "The show is acting as a lightening rod on the burning issues of the denim industry, bringing together all the denim stakeholders from across the world under the roof of the Expo'', said Mostafiz Uddin, Founder ; CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates introduces online payment options in BD
2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth
Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram
‘BD-Australia have scopes to expand trade’
Leather goods, footwear exports fall by 17.55pc in Jan-April
3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow
South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD
ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft