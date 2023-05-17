

Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram



The appointment was endorsed by Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh at an event in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the State Guest House Meghna in Dhaka on Tuesday.



Japan has appointed Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam as the Honorary Consul in Chattogram, to look after its business interests in the Bangladesh's main port city and business hub.The appointment was endorsed by Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh at an event in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the State Guest House Meghna in Dhaka on Tuesday.