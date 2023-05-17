3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow







State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid MP formally will inaugurate the fair as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

Fifty organizations representing national tourism organizations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, healthcare service providers, and other tourism-related organizations from home and abroad will showcase their products and services during the fair. The participating countries are - India, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, KSA, Oman, UAE, and host Bangladesh.





Dhaka Travel Mart will remain open for visitors every day from 10 am to 8 pm until Saturday (May 20), on payment of an entry fee of Tk. 50 per person. A raffle draw will be held every day on the entry tickets and visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes including airline tickets to Cairo, Dubai, Male, Bangkok, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Sylhet hotel accommodation and complimentary lunch/ dinner at star hotels among others.



Organized by the Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair is supported by the private sector airline Air Astra as the title sponsor, while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd. have joined as the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.



