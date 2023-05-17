Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

The 18th edition of the popular 3-day international tourism fair titled 'Air Astra Dhaka Travel Mart 2023' begins at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon tomorrow (Thursday).

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid MP formally will inaugurate the fair as the Chief Guest, says a press release.
Fifty organizations representing national tourism organizations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, healthcare service providers, and other tourism-related organizations from home and abroad will showcase their products and services during the fair. The participating countries are - India, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, KSA, Oman, UAE, and host Bangladesh.
Visitors during 3-days of the fair can enjoy attractive offers from the participating organizations including discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation, tour packages among many others.

Dhaka Travel Mart will remain open for visitors every day from 10 am to 8 pm until Saturday (May 20), on payment of an entry fee of Tk. 50 per person. A raffle draw will be held every day on the entry tickets and visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes including airline tickets to Cairo, Dubai, Male, Bangkok, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Sylhet hotel accommodation and complimentary lunch/ dinner at star hotels among others.

Organized by the Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair is supported by the private sector airline Air Astra as the title sponsor, while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd. have joined as the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates introduces online payment options in BD
2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth
Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram
‘BD-Australia have scopes to expand trade’
Leather goods, footwear exports fall by 17.55pc in Jan-April
3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow
South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD
ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft