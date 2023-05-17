

South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD



The envoy expressed the interest when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Tuesday. PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the meeting.



Ihsanul Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed economic cooperation between South and Southeast Asian countries for the mutual benefit. The prime minister admired Koran success in transforming the country into a developed one within a generation.

Sheikh Hasina said this success inspired Bangladesh in its endeavour to steer the nation towards development and prosperity. The prime minister recalled her two visits to Korea, saying that during her second visit, she witnessed the amazing development of it.



Jang-keun emphasised the enhancement of trade, official development assistance (ODA), employment and investment between the two countries.



In this connection, he said that in 2020, the trade volume between Bangladesh and Korea was US$ 1.5 billion which now stands at US$ 3 billion. He also mentioned that the ODA was US$ 500 million in 2020 whereas it is now US$ 3 billion.

He highly appreciated the remarkable development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the last 14 years.



The envoy also expressed high satisfaction over his tenure in Bangladesh, saying, "Bangladesh people are in my heart".

Prime Minister's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah werw also present.



