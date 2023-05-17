ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi





Public in general are getting e-services related to various emergency issues including payment of utility services, national identity card, land documents, training, education and health.

Like many other sectors, the education sector has witnessed revolutionary changes including introduction of multimedia classrooms and imparting education through developing digital content.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Jafarullah said that 563 union digital centres, 61 municipality digital centres and 30 city digital centres were functioning in eight districts under the division in order to reach the public services to the doorsteps of grassroots people.

He said more than 5,828 multimedia classrooms were installed in educational institutions in the division, opening up a new door of expediting the process of modernisation in the education system.

Commissioner Jafarullah said use of ICT, particularly introduction of multimedia classrooms, was making classrooms more interesting among the students. Multimedia had made difficult texts easily understandable to the students through visual contents, he added.

He further added that digital Bangladesh was one of the 10 special initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

There is a multimedia classroom in BCSIR Laboratory High School at Binodpur in Rajshahi city where classes are being held through a projector regularly.

Students are getting education in an easy method of seeing pictures and video through multimedia. "We are being benefited enormously by this modern method,' said Hamida Akter, a student of class nine.

Alamgir Hossain, a teacher of the school, said the students were becoming more attentive for the multimedia classes in comparison to the conventional ones. BSS

