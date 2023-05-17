Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023
Business

Synchronised cultivation tech to boost output

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, May 16: Agricultural extension officials and experts urged the farmers to promote synchronized cultivation technology to make the farming system more profitable and sustainable through boosting its outputs.
They mentioned that large-scale adoption of the synchronized cultivation technology including its combined paddy harvester machine can be an effective means of facing the existing agriculture related challenges.
The agriculturists came up with the observation while addressing a farmers' field day meeting on the occasion of crop cutting at Laldighi area under Godagari upazila in the district today.
The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the meeting in order to disseminate knowledge relating to various aspects of farm mechanization among the farmers.
DAE Director General Badal Chandra Biswas addressed the meeting as the chief guest, while Additional Director Shamsul Wadud and Deputy Director Mozder Hossain spoke as special guests with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sonjoy Kumar Mohanta in the chair.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mariam Ahmed welcomed the participants. Badal Chandra Biswas observed that the region's agriculture is facing many challenges including climate change, labour shortage, irrigation water scarcity and increase of crop cultivation cost. So, promotion of farm mechanization has become indispensable.
He told the meeting that cropping intensity can be increased to 250 percent even 400 percent from the existing 200 percent through reducing the existing time gap between the two crops through the best uses of the farm mechanization.
Badal Biswas said average benefits from the farm mechanization have been estimated at 34 percent labor saving, 31 percent less seed required, six percent fertilizers saving, 32 percent pesticide cost saving leading to 10 percent lower production cost for many crops.
He urged the farmers to use rice transplanting machines as it is built on water-saving technology.
He added that the technology saves about 755 kWh per hectare per year for the existing rice farming system. Portraying a salient feature of the machine before the participants he said it's cost effective.    BSS


