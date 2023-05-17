

Unilever Consumer Care approves 300pc dividends

Announcement came from its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday through Digital Platform.

The revenue of Unilever Consumer Care decreased by 1.1 percent last year, while gross profit grew 1.4 percent.

The meeting was presided over by Masud Khan, the Company's Chairman. Company's Managing Director, KSM Minhaj and other Directors namely Zaved Akhtar, Ms. Zinnia Tanzina Huq, S.O.M. Rashedul Quayum, Md. Abul Hossain, Mohsin Uddin Ahmed and Reazul Haque Chowdhury and Company Secretary Md. Naharul Islam Molla along with Company's Statutory Auditors, Independent scrutinizer and a good number of Shareholders attended the meeting using the digital platform.

Masud Khan, Chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited, said, "In 2022, our strategic efforts were based on our commitment to ensuring accessibility and affordability of our products through innovative sales channels, awareness initiatives, and pricing strategies. Despite challenges in global food and energy supply line, I am proud that our company showed exemplary resilience to overcome the hurdles. In pursuit of ensuring accessible nutrition to the consumers, we upscaled the door-to-door campaign to raise awareness. These activities resulted in the rise of Horlicks' household penetration from 15.9% in 2020 to 26.3% in 2022."

Unilever Consumer Care Limited is one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company and has been operating in Bangladesh Since 1974. Throughout its remarkable journey of over four decades in this country, UCL stands strongly and maintains a leading position in the Health Food Drink Category of Bangladesh. UCL's portfolio includes international brands Horlicks, Maltova, Boost and GlucoMax D.

After successfully integrating with Unilever, one of the largest global players in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, UCL has reemphasised its purpose of fighting all sorts of malnutrition in Bangladesh through its purpose led brands and initiatives. As guided by the sustainable living principles of its Unilever Compass, UCL zooms into contribute to ensure "Positive Nutrition" and achieving the SDGs of Zero Hunger and Good Health and Wellbeing.



