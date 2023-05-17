Video
Indian airliner Vistara celebrates its BD operation

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Indian private carrier Vistara has celebrated the anniversary of its flight operation in Bangladesh by hosting a reception at a city hotel recently.
State Minister of civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali attended the event as the chief guest while civil aviation and tourism secretary Mokammel Hossain and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Marshal Mofidur Rahman attended the programme as special guests.     
On the occasion, the Vistara airlines local GSA the Mass Travel Tours of Rhythm group announced expansion of the airlines commercial operation on Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai route, a press release said here. The airline also awarded top 25 travel agencies during the celebration event.     
Vistara - TATA SIA Airlines CEO Vinod Kannan, Bangladesh country manager Morgan D'souza Rhythm group managing director Sohag Hossain also spoke, among others.



