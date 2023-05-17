Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad to disburse training allowance among 7,200 women

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Nagad to disburse training allowance among 7,200 women

Nagad to disburse training allowance among 7,200 women

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has been entrusted with the job of disbursing training allowance among 7,200 trainee women under the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Sewing and Embroidery Training Project of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
To this end, a tripartite agreement was recently signed among Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, the Directorate of Posts and Nagad Limited at the office of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha in the capital, says a press release.
Additional Secretary Abeda Akhter, executive director of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, Deputy Secretary Syeda Meherun Nessa Kabir, director of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, and Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Mohammad Monirul Islam, general manager of Nagad, along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.
Under the initiative, a remuneration of BDT 100 will be given to a trainee for each day. The number of trainees from 30 upazilas of 50 districts stand at 7,200. Each of them will receive 80 days of allowance amounting to BDT 8,000 in three instalments in their Nagad wallets.
They will also be given cash-out charges, enabling them to withdraw the money from their nearest "Uddokta" points at no cost.   
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, said, "Nagad has been disbursing government social safety allowances, stipends, and various cash aid among beneficiaries since its inception. In this case, we are unwavering in our commitment to maintain openness."
"We believe the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has entrusted us with the job of allowance disbursement because of Nagad's tremendous successes in disbursing all types of allowances in a transparent way," he added.
Presently, Nagad disburses 100% of primary education stipends and 75% of social safety net allowances, such as old age allowance, widow allowance, Bede Community Development allowance, transgender community development allowance, Tea Garden workers' living standard allowance, backward community Development allowance, disabled allowance, and others.
Besides, stipends under the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust are also disbursed through Nagad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates introduces online payment options in BD
2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth
Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram
‘BD-Australia have scopes to expand trade’
Leather goods, footwear exports fall by 17.55pc in Jan-April
3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow
South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD
ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft