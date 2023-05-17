BB asks financial bodies to hold hybrid meetings to cut costs





Bangladesh Bank (BB) asked financial institutions to hold hybrid meetings connecting attendees either virtually or in person as convenient to reduce operating costs.The move will also help ensure efficient use of power and fuel, as per a BB release issued on Monday.The BB came up with the move as a part of the government's austerity measures aimed at cutting down costs in different development projects and government spending.The country is still struggling to meet its energy demand amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War while its foreign currency reserve has been depleting.