Novoair offers 15pc discount on fares





To enjoy the offer, the passengers will have to purchase tickets from the Novoair pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart-2023, which is scheduled to kick off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel tomorrow (Thursday), says a Novoair press release.

The three-day tourism fair will conclude on Saturday (May 20).

Novoair has also offered a free hotel stay for two nights in Cox's Bazar if passengers buy return tickets for two on the Cox's Bazar route. Passengers will have to travel by June 25. In additin, the airline has announced attractive offers for the members of its frequent flyer programme SMILES.

Novoair currently operates daily flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar, Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Jashore, Dhaka-Saidpur, Dhaka-Sylhet, and Dhaka-Rajshahi routes. It runs international flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route.

Novoair, a private airline in Bangladesh, has announced a 15 per cent discount on the ticket fare on all routes.To enjoy the offer, the passengers will have to purchase tickets from the Novoair pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart-2023, which is scheduled to kick off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka hotel tomorrow (Thursday), says a Novoair press release.The three-day tourism fair will conclude on Saturday (May 20).Novoair has also offered a free hotel stay for two nights in Cox's Bazar if passengers buy return tickets for two on the Cox's Bazar route. Passengers will have to travel by June 25. In additin, the airline has announced attractive offers for the members of its frequent flyer programme SMILES.Novoair currently operates daily flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar, Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Jashore, Dhaka-Saidpur, Dhaka-Sylhet, and Dhaka-Rajshahi routes. It runs international flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route.