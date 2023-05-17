Bangladesh, UAE start talks for bilateral aviation deal





The discussion focused on increasing communication under the existing aviation agreement between the two countries and making the agreement more up-to-date and enhancing mutual cooperation.

UAE Civil Aviation Authority Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi led the discussion on behalf of UAE and Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, led Bangladesh side at the discussion.

Senior officials of Khaimah Civil Aviation Authority and a total of 22 representatives of various airlines of UAE were present. The chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority was accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and representatives of various airlines of Bangladesh.

