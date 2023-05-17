

SIBL launches new deposit product for drivers

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest and launched the product. Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, delivered speech on the occasion. Among others, Divisional Heads,Zonal Heads, Branch Managers, Sub-branch In-charges, also joined the programme virtually.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that we are turning SIBL into a mass people's bank by introducing new services and products by considering the needs and requirements of people of different classes and professions. In continuation of this, we previously launched "SIBL Hawkers Deposit and Business Development Scheme" for creating opportunities for hawkers. "SIBL Driver Deposit Scheme"is newly added to our product list through which the drivers now can buy a car by availing investment facilities from the bank. Additionally, the account holders of this scheme will also avail medical services from SIBL hospital & diagnostic center at 40% discounted rate.



Social Islami Bank launched a deposit product "SIBL Driver Deposit Scheme", recently at its head office, which is first-ever in the country.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest and launched the product. Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, delivered speech on the occasion. Among others, Divisional Heads,Zonal Heads, Branch Managers, Sub-branch In-charges, also joined the programme virtually.Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that we are turning SIBL into a mass people's bank by introducing new services and products by considering the needs and requirements of people of different classes and professions. In continuation of this, we previously launched "SIBL Hawkers Deposit and Business Development Scheme" for creating opportunities for hawkers. "SIBL Driver Deposit Scheme"is newly added to our product list through which the drivers now can buy a car by availing investment facilities from the bank. Additionally, the account holders of this scheme will also avail medical services from SIBL hospital & diagnostic center at 40% discounted rate.