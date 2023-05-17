Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SIBL launches new deposit product for drivers

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

SIBL launches new deposit product for drivers

SIBL launches new deposit product for drivers

Social Islami Bank launched a deposit product "SIBL Driver Deposit Scheme", recently at its head office, which is first-ever in the country.
Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest and launched the product. Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, delivered speech on the occasion. Among others, Divisional Heads,Zonal Heads, Branch Managers, Sub-branch In-charges, also joined the programme virtually.
Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that we are turning SIBL into a mass people's bank by introducing new services and products by considering the needs and requirements of people of different classes and professions. In continuation of this, we previously launched "SIBL Hawkers Deposit and Business Development Scheme" for creating opportunities for hawkers. "SIBL Driver Deposit Scheme"is newly added to our product list through which the drivers now can buy a car by availing investment facilities from the bank. Additionally, the account holders of this scheme will also avail medical services from SIBL hospital & diagnostic center at 40% discounted rate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates introduces online payment options in BD
2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth
Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram
‘BD-Australia have scopes to expand trade’
Leather goods, footwear exports fall by 17.55pc in Jan-April
3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow
South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD
ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft