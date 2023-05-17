Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023
RAKUB gets new Managing Director

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Eminent banker Niranjan Chandra Debnath has joined the Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as its Managing Director (MD) on his promotion to the new post recently.
Prior to the new assignment, he was the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of state owned Sonali Bank Limited.
During his long banking career, he served as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in BASIC Bank Limited, a RAKUB press release said on Tuesday..
Niranjan Chandra started his banking career as Assistant Manager in BASIC Bank Limited in 1997 and worked at different branches and divisions in the bank before promotion as the deputy managing director.
He obtained his Masters of Commerce degree in the Accounting department from Chattogram University and also achieved CMA from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK.


