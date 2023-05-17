

BD, India launch 50 Start-ups Exchange Programme

These Start-ups belong to sectors such as e-commerce, health, transport and logistics, energy, education and skill development.

Under this programme, 50 Start-ups from Bangladesh and 50 Start-ups from India will exchange visits to each other's countries for exploring partnerships, expanding business relations, sharing experience and knowledge and expanding youth and entrepreneurial cooperation.

The framework of the programme was decided by the Prime Ministers of the two countries during their recent bilateral summits.

During their stay in India, they were introduced to India's 'Start-up India' initiative. They participated in interactive sessions focused on establishing a Start-up and business model creation process, role of incubator, marketing of projects and services, cyber security and artificial intelligence including data protection, start-up evaluation and methods to secure funding.

During the interaction High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the vibrant start-up ecosystems in both India and Bangladesh based on their growing emphasis on innovation and technology. He underlined the potential for the Bangladeshi Start-ups to tap into the Indian markets, especially in the North-Eastern states of India.

He emphasised that the start-up community in both India and Bangladesh had the opportunity to enhance cooperation as the two countries explored ways to further enhance ease of doing business, including trade settlement in local currencies and collaboration in digital payment platforms.

This visit of 10 Bangladeshi Start-ups to India has kick started the 50 Start-ups exchange programme. It has the potential of augmenting cooperation in new and emerging areas, cutting edge technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, said an official press release.



