Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India launch 50 Start-ups Exchange Programme

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

BD, India launch 50 Start-ups Exchange Programme

BD, India launch 50 Start-ups Exchange Programme

The first group of 10 start-up companies under the 50 start-ups exchange programme between Bangladesh and India returned to Dhaka after completing a successful five-day visit to India from May 8 to 12.
These Start-ups belong to sectors such as e-commerce, health, transport and logistics, energy, education and skill development.
Under this programme, 50 Start-ups from Bangladesh and 50 Start-ups from India will exchange visits to each other's countries for exploring partnerships, expanding business relations, sharing experience and knowledge and expanding youth and entrepreneurial cooperation.
The framework of the programme was decided by the Prime Ministers of the two countries during their recent bilateral summits.
During their stay in India, they were introduced to India's 'Start-up India' initiative. They participated in interactive sessions focused on establishing a Start-up and business model creation process, role of incubator, marketing of projects and services, cyber security and artificial intelligence including data protection, start-up evaluation and methods to secure funding.
The High Commission of India to Bangladesh organised an interactive session in Dhaka on Sunday with the group of 10-startups who visited India.
During the interaction High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the vibrant start-up ecosystems in both India and Bangladesh based on their growing emphasis on innovation and technology. He underlined the potential for the Bangladeshi Start-ups to tap into the Indian markets, especially in the North-Eastern states of India.
He emphasised that the start-up community in both India and Bangladesh had the opportunity to enhance cooperation as the two countries explored ways to further enhance ease of doing business, including trade settlement in local currencies and collaboration in digital payment platforms.
This visit of 10 Bangladeshi Start-ups to India has kick started the 50 Start-ups exchange programme. It has the potential of augmenting cooperation in new and emerging areas, cutting edge technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, said an official press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates introduces online payment options in BD
2-day expo begins in Dhaka: Innovation key to Denim growth
Japan appoints Honorary Consul in Chattogram
‘BD-Australia have scopes to expand trade’
Leather goods, footwear exports fall by 17.55pc in Jan-April
3-day Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 begins tomorrow
South Korea wants to hire skilled shipbuilding workers from BD
ICT-based services benefit people enormously in Rajshahi


Latest News
Floating LNG terminal resumes supply, but loadshedding keeps increasing
Bangladesh remains vocal on migrants, refugees HR: FS
Police officer opens fire at bus at girls' school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
Missing student found dead in sugarcane field in Rangpur
Drug trader arrested with Yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Bangladesh, Nepal hold talks on enhancing cooperation in power
Tax return filing deadline extended for companies
President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development
Man gets life imprisonment for raping a teenager in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Host country must ensure diplomatic personnel's protection: US
Recording deposition against Tarique-Zubaida May 21
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
Four robber gang members arrested in Dhaka
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
Zia's 42nd death anniv: BNP chalks out 13-day programme
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft