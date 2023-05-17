Video
Wednesday, 17 May, 2023
StanChart MD visits Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nick Huang, Managing Director and Head, Client Coverage, Asia, Standard Chartered, arrived in Dhaka recently for his first official visit to Bangladesh.
During his two-day visit, Nick took the time to meet and engage with the Bank's clients and key stakeholders, said a press release.
The aim of his visit was to get an on-the-ground look at one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Throughout his visit, Nick explored how the Bank is transforming the digital space, innovating in new arenas, accelerating sustainability, and working to create better experiences for clients.
Nick Huang joined Standard Chartered in March of 2023 as Head of Client Coverage, Asia, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (CCIB). Based in Hong Kong, Nick plays a key leadership role in accelerating the Bank's strategic priorities across the region.
With more than 34 years' experience in banking, Nick is a seasoned executive with broad experience across Asia and North America, and in managing corporate, commercial, and financial institution businesses.
Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Nick was Head of Commercial Bank at East West Bank. He has held a variety of senior roles at Chinatrust Commercial Bank, JP Morgan, China CITIC Bank International, and Citi.


