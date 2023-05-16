Video
HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against BFF officials

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct an inquiry into allegations of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement against Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin, Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag and other officials of the organisation.

The HC bench also asked the ACC to submit its inquiry report before the court within four months.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed seeking its directive on the ACC to probe the corruption allegation raised against the officials concerned of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) after FIFA imposed a sanction last month.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why their inaction to conduct the inquiry into these allegations should not be declared illegal.

Bangladesh Bank governor, secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Chief of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Chairman of National Revenue Board, BFF president, its senior vice-president and former general secretary have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Earlier, on Sunday Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayeedul Haque Sumon filed the writ petition with the HC seeking inquiry against  Bangladesh Football Federation President, Senior Vice President, former General Secretary and other officials over their alleged involvement in fund embezzlement.

On April 14, International Association of Football Federation (FIFA) the regulatory body of world football, imposed a two-year ban and a financial penalty of Tk 12 lakh on BFF ex-general secretary Abu Naim Shohag for forging documents.

On May 2, Sumon filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) requesting it to launch an inquiry against the officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation over their alleged involvement in fund embezzlement. But, as the ACC took no interest in the issues, Sumon filed the writ petition.

Lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman himself moved the petition while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC, lawyers Mohammad Saifullah Mamun and Margub Kabir stood for Salahuddin and Shohag respectively during the hearing.

"Today's order proves that no matter where the money comes from, if the people of Bangladesh are deprived, the perpetrators will be brought to book," Sumon said after the HC order.


